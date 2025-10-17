Н а 74-годишна възраст почина Ейс Фрейли – първият китарист на рок групата Kiss. Представителка на музиканта обясни смъртта му с неотдавнашно падане в дома му, съобщи списание Rolling Stone, цитирано от NOVA.

Ace Frehley, the wild Spaceman of Kiss who played guitar in the band throughout their Seventies heyday and again during the reunion period in the Nineties and inspired an entire generation of musicians, has died at age 74. More on his life and legacy: https://t.co/8EKMz8SVtM pic.twitter.com/r12zYUTMOY

Kiss се появяват на сцената през 70-те години на миналия век с типично твърдо звучене и разпознаваем външен вид. Групата се смята за един от предшествениците на хеви метъла.

We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS's legacy. Our thoughts are with Jeanette, Monique and… pic.twitter.com/y19anvZXbz