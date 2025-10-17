Н а 74-годишна възраст почина Ейс Фрейли – първият китарист на рок групата Kiss. Представителка на музиканта обясни смъртта му с неотдавнашно падане в дома му, съобщи списание Rolling Stone, цитирано от NOVA.

Kiss се появяват на сцената през 70-те години на миналия век с типично твърдо звучене и разпознаваем външен вид. Групата се смята за един от предшествениците на хеви метъла.

