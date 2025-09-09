с ъобщи говорителят на законодателния орган Екрам Гири, цитиран от Франс прес.

In Nepal, politicians ban social media use and citizens burn down parliament. Politicians flee by helicopter. pic.twitter.com/6Sju9CH7Jm — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) September 9, 2025

"Стотици хора превзеха сградата на парламента и са подпалили основната здание", заяви Гири.

Protesters in Nepal have attacked and burnt down the houses of Nepal's President, Prime Minister and other Ministers.



Kathmandu airport has stopped all operations.#NepalGenZProtest pic.twitter.com/MHfWdAzqfb — With Love Bihar (@WithLoveBihar) September 9, 2025

По-рано бе съобщено, че демонстранти са подпалили и сградата на Върховния съд, резиденциите на президента и премиера, както и на членове на правителството и други политици.

In less than 48 hours Gen Z protest in Nepal did the following:

- Burnt down multiple politicians' houses

- Increased the protest even during curfew and firing around multiple cities

- made the Prime Minister resign

- entered parliament and burnt it.



This is the generation that… pic.twitter.com/ovY2tWAASY — CG (@chandangoopta) September 9, 2025

Размириците, които избухнаха вчера, бяха предизвикани от блокирането на редица социални мрежи и от корупцията, която според протестиращите се шири в страната. В столицата Катманду и редица други големи градове в страната започнаха масови акции с участието на хиляди демонстранти.

9 youth died in the Gen_Z protest in Nepal against socialist government ban on 26 social media apps including Facebook, youtube and @X .



Youths demand complete change of leadership in the country most deaths are due to police firing. #Nepal #genznepal #genzie pic.twitter.com/XEuh6yk8ts — Tulsi For President (@TulsiPotus) September 8, 2025

Премиерът Шарма Оли днес подаде оставка, а основните социални мрежи в Непал възобновиха работа.