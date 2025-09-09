с ъобщи говорителят на законодателния орган Екрам Гири, цитиран от Франс прес.

"Стотици хора превзеха сградата на парламента и са подпалили основната здание", заяви Гири. 

По-рано бе съобщено, че демонстранти са подпалили и сградата на Върховния съд, резиденциите на президента и премиера, както и на членове на правителството и други политици.

Размириците, които избухнаха вчера, бяха предизвикани от блокирането на редица социални мрежи и от корупцията, която според протестиращите се шири в страната. В столицата Катманду и редица други големи градове в страната започнаха масови акции с участието на хиляди демонстранти. 

Премиерът Шарма Оли днес подаде оставка, а основните социални мрежи в Непал възобновиха работа. 

Непал парламент протест резиденция президент премиер съд социални мрежи оставка